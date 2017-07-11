

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production recovered in May, data from the statistical office Istat revealed Tuesday.



Industrial output rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in April. This was the fastest growth in three months.



Industrial output, on a working-day adjusted basis, climbed 2.8 percent in May from the previous year, faster than the 0.9 percent increase registered in April. Production was forecast to grow moderately by 1.8 percent.



At the same time, unadjusted production grew 2.8 percent after declining 6.6 percent in April.



