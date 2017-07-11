First major contract for the new global CFB company

Underlines SFW's experience on recycled wood fired units

With this new unit, Västerås city will reach its environmental goals and will deliver a sustainable form of heating to its customers

Sumitomo SHI FW announces today that it has been awarded a contract by Mälarenergie AB for design, supply and assembly of a circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) steam generator for Mälarenergie's heat and power plant, in Västerås, Sweden.

Photo montage by Scheiwiller Svensson Arkitektkontor AB. The image shows the location of block 7, golden and black colored building beyond the power plant, seen from the south.

Under the contract Sumitomo SHI FW will deliver the 152 MW thermal CFB unit with auxiliary equipment including assembly and commissioning. The new Block 7 will be built adjacent to the existing plant. Once ready for commercial operation in 2020, the older parts of the power plant will be phased out enabling Mälarenergie's goal of coal and oil free district heating and electricity production.

Jaakko Riiali, President, Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland said:

"We are very pleased to continue our long relationship with Mälarenergi AB and help them to reach their goal to use only renewable and recycled fuels from 2020."

Magnus Hemmingsson, CEO Mälarenergi AB said:

"Mälarenergi is now taking the next big step toward sustainability. With Unit 7 in production we will no longer use fossil fuels like oil and coal. Therefore, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with SFW who also built our first bio fired boiler Unit 5."

