Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Conversion of Securities

Company code: 2888

No: 1

Subject: SKFH announces adjustment of the conversion price of the third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 49

Date of events: 2017/07/11

Contents:

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2017/07/11

2. Company name: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office

4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

5. Cause of occurrence: The conversion price of the third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules governing the issuance of the bonds.

6. Countermeasures: Due to the distribution of cash dividend, the conversion price of the third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the rules governing the issuance of the bonds. With effect from 2017/08/04, the new conversion price for the third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond will be adjusted from NT$9.41 to NT$9.17 per share.

7. Any other matters that need to be specified: None