Moody's Analytics has been recognized as a category-leading insurance risk management systems vendor in a new report issued by Chartis Research. Moody's Analytics earned the highest combined ranking of any vendor surveyed in Risk Management Systems for the Insurance Industry: Market Update 2017, which covered 16 leading vendors that offer risk management systems in the insurance space.

The report uses Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant® methodology to explain the structure of the market and which solutions are best for buyers, depending on their implementation strategies. The RiskTech Quadrant considers the vendors' product, technology, and organizational capabilities, with emphasis on their market potential and the completeness of their offerings.

Across the "Market Potential" and "Completeness of Offering" metrics, Moody's Analytics was one of six vendors recognized as "Category Leaders" firms that combine "deep domain knowledge in risk topics with deep technology assets and capabilities."

The report also compared all the vendors based on a set of eight core capabilities. Moody's Analytics fared best, achieving a top score in five of the eight capabilities: risk aggregation, data management, economic scenario generator, hedge analytics, and asset and liability management.

Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research, said the strong results for Moody's Analytics reflected the company's broad set of offerings in this area, as well as the depth of their data and analytics in each category (e.g., scenario generation, risk, modeling, etc.). Additionally, he noted the integration achieved between the data Moody's Analytics provides and their analytics. On the theme of innovating insurance solutions, Dash said: "Moody's Analytics is at the forefront of insurance risk management technology. Their broad offerings and expertise in marrying data, analytics, and applications can play an important role in helping insurers accelerate the execution of their risk management objectives."

"Insurers need tools that help them to aggregate data from disparate sources, perform calculations, and generate reporting and analytics that support both regulatory compliance and management decisions," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director-Head of Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "We are delighted that Chartis has recognized the breadth and depth of our offering for insurers, and highlighted our delivery capability."

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 10,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of Incisive Media which has market leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through better risk management, corporate governance and compliance and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. Further information is available at chartis-research.com.

RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech Quadrant™ are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (chartis-research.com).

