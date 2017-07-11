OASIS Group Acquires Federal Archive Ltd

DUBLIN, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, have confirmed the completion of an additional vital acquisition. In a deal finalised on June 30th, the company acquired Federal Archive, Ltd., located in Cork, Ireland.

This transaction reinforces OASIS Group's leadership in the Irish market. Offering a suite of information management services, including GDPR dedicated tools and Business Continuity solutions, across all locations, they continue to confirm their dedication to their clients.

"This region was always a key area of interest for OASIS and Cork has provided us with a prime location," states Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group. "Increasing our footprint domestically and expanding our reach locally, provides us with an opportunity to build on our offerings and existing relationships. With a commitment to transform and elevate the RIM industry, this is a promise we take seriously."

With the integration of Federal Archives, Ltd. now underway, the newly attained clients will quickly benefit from the exceptional infrastructure and client care services OASIS provides.

This transaction marks the 28th successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 300 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the 'Inc. 5000 Europe 2017' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. http://www.OASISGroup.com

