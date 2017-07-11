SBTech Becomes the First Sports Betting Provider in Cyprus with Winmasters Launch

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SBTech, the multi-award-winning sports betting provider, has become the first sportsbook platform supplier to enter the Cypriot market with the recent launch of winmasters.cy. It represents the next step in the fast-rising operator's expansion strategy and comes only six months after the agreement between SBTech and Winmasters was signed.

Winmasters will now offer SBTech's industry-leading sportsbook to Cypriot players, in both Greek and English, with all major European payment methods available.

Having been the first B2B sports betting provider in markets such as Portugal, the Czech Republic and Romania over the past two years, SBTech has now cemented its position as the partner of choice for operators in newly regulated markets.

Winmasters is now supported by SBTech in three regulated territories, following recent launches covering the Greek and Romanian markets. It becomes only the eighth operator to be awarded a Class B licence by the Cyprus National Betting Authority (NBA).



Winmasters Sales and Operations Director Christos Protopapas said: "I'm delighted that our ongoing relationship with SBTech continues to bear fruit. The power and flexibility of the company's sportsbook and back office systems, as well as the quality of its real-time reporting, is delivering solid growth for us across the board, and the speed with which our Cyprus launch has been achieved gives me great confidence that we will attain all our goals in this exciting new market."

SBTech CEO Richard Carter commented: "The successful on-schedule launch of our complete tier-1 solution for Winmasters' Cyprus operation is thanks to the hard work of all our teams and the strength of our partnership with this uniquely dynamic operator. I'm particularly pleased that once again, SBTech is the first sports betting provider in a newly regulated market, a trend that we intend to maintain.

