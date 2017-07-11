Tarkett Sports: Liverpool FC Opt Again for 'Hybrid' GrassMaster Pitch at Anfield

PARIS, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It is another busy summer at Anfield after the completion of the new Main Stand last year. The Reds will now prepare themselves to play their 2017-18 Premier League and European campaigns on a brand new GrassMaster pitch. GrassMaster is a 100 % natural grass pitch which is reinforced by 20 million polypropylene fibres.

The Reds will indeed play their home games on a brand new surface. The last installation of a GrassMaster pitch at Anfield was 16 years ago. The hybrid system offers indeed a uniform and visually attractive surface with a proven lifespan of more than 15 years. Natural grass roots grow around the PP fibres, thus anchoring the field and ensuring an always even and stable surface. This results in a consistent playing surface with outstanding stability, a perfect fit for a club looking to play long Premier League and Champions League campaigns. Liverpool FC have also used this technology during the last seasons at the Melwood Training Ground.

GrassMaster provides a perfect hybrid playing surface worldwide

GrassMaster has proven itself at renowned events such as the FIFA World Cups (South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018), Rugby World Cups (New Zealand 2011, UK 2015), UEFA European Championships (Portugal 2004, Ukraine 2012, France 2016) and the Olympic Games (Athens 2004, London 2012, Rio 2016).

Along Liverpool FC, many other international top clubs such as Arsenal FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, FC Barcelona, Inter and AC Milan, Chelsea, King Abdullah Stadium in Saudi Arabia, New England Patriots NFL and Wembley Stadium, chose the GrassMaster system.

About Tarkett Sports Hybrid Grass

Pioneer in hybrid grass technology since 1989, GrassMaster, previously known as Desso GrassMaster, was developed to reinforce the durability and lifespan of natural grass pitches for sports such as football and rugby. Over time, GrassMaster, now part of Tarkett Sports, has become the world's leading innovative stitched pitch technology with more than 650 references worldwide.

Today, Tarkett Sports continues to lead the industry, having its stitched hybrid technology, GrassMaster and another, new technology, called PlayMaster, a lay and play system that ensures an instant playability.

About Tarkett

With net sales of more than €2.7bn in 2016, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood and laminate flooring, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. With 12,500 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to sustainable development, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy and promotes a circular economy. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) as well as on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. http://www.tarkett.com



