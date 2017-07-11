Aptamers Market Size to Reach $8.91 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 28.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalaptamers marketis expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D, and rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules in comparison to established antibodies have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development. Along with this, continuous advancement in technologies is expected to stimulate growth. Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. introduced a next-generation product, Ultramers that contain aptamer template length up to 200 bases. According to the company, this new product will be apt for biotechnology applications such as gene and clone construction. Thus, new developments in this field are expected to boost usage of these products in different application areas, thereby driving market growth.

Furthermore, growing incidence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer has directed many companies to introduce new & effective detection assays based on aptamer therapy. In March 2017, Aptamer Sciences, Inc. unveiled multiprotein biomarker assay by using this technology for the detection of lung cancer. This kit is designed for early detection and diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer by identifying a suitable biomarker. Such types of new product launches are expected to trigger the acceptance of these therapies, leading to market growth to a great extent. In addition, increasing number of small-scale startups, government organizations, rising number of products under clinical investigation, and growing number of academic research laboratories investigating the potential of aptamers are anticipated to support future growth of this market.

In contrast, many aptamers have failed to meet the requisite safety and efficacy standards in clinical studies. Thus, companies have to terminate the clinical investigation during late-stage clinical studies. This factor is likely to affect growth of this market negatively. In addition, other factors such as low awareness about these technologies in middle- & low-income countries and inadequate regulatory structure may hamper the overall growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Aptamers Market Analysis By Types (Nucleic Acid & Peptide), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research & Developments, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aptamers-industry

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The nucleic acid aptamer segment held majority of the revenue share in 2016 due to rise in demand for nucleic acid-based diagnostic kits and therapeutics across the globe

Diagnostics application dominated the application segment in 2016 due to introduction of novel diagnostic kits by key players

Developed regions such as North America and Europe dominated the global market due to growing demand for aptamer therapeutics coupled with rise in number of research laboratories

Some of the key players include Aptamer Group; Aptamer Sciences, Inc.; Aptagen, LLC; Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.; Ophthotech Corporation; and others

Grand View Research has segmented the aptamers market on the basis of types, application, and region:

Aptamers Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Nucleic Acid Peptide

Aptamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diagnostics Therapeutics Research and Developments Others

Aptamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



