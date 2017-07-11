Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited ("the Company")

Headline: Appointment of New Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Williams as a non-executive director with effect from 11 July 2017.

Mr Williams is Investment Director at RPMI Railpen. Prior to joining in 2014, Mr Williams held senior investment and executive positions in the commercial asset management industry with a focus on management of global multi-sector fixed income portfolios for institutional clients.

Mr Williams is an Independent Member of the Investment Committee for Nestlé UK Pension Trust and Chairman of CBF Church of England Funds.

He graduated in Mathematics from Lincoln College, Oxford and with an MBA from CASS Business School. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.

Mr Williams does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Commenting on Mr Williams' appointment, the Company's Chairman, Donald Adamson, said "In Richard Williams, the Company has recruited someone with particularly relevant experience and a broad understanding of the investment world gained at a senior level."

11 July 2017

Contacts

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323