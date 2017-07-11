

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday, with a weaker euro, higher oil prices and optimism about global growth helping underpin investor sentiment on a day of little economic news.



The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts after San Francisco Fed President John Williams downplayed recent slowdown in U.S. inflation and backed one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.



Investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, for clues on the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.



The benchmark DAX was up 22 points or 0.18 percent at 12,467 in late opening deals after closing half a percent higher in the previous session.



Carmakers rose the most, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising over 1 percent each.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank also climbed more than 1 percent each.



Travel and tourism firm TUI rallied 1.5 percent after selling its remaining 8.5 million shares in Hapag-Lloyd for 244.4 million euros.



