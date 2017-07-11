Intelsat end-to-end managed service enables MNOs to expand 2G voice services in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced today a managed services solution that will provide 2G services in remote locations. The solution leverages contributions of services provider BCom and technology provider Newtec for core components of the solution.

IntelsatOne Mobile Reach Solar 2G is a turnkey package designed for mobile network operators (MNOs) seeking to expand voice services in a simple, cost-efficient manner to remote populations throughout sub-Saharan Africa. The solution includes all satellite, cellular and power components, allowing MNOs to deploy and connect with their subscribers virtually anywhere.

While some countries and regions are transitioning to 4G and even looking at 5G, it is important to remember that 4 billion people throughout the world are without Internet connectivity. 2G still represents a large amount of existing wireless infrastructure. In Africa, more than 672 million people rely on 2G services, and those networks need to be upgraded and expanded to meet growing connectivity demands throughout the continent. Further, fully half of the continent is unconnected, resulting in a dire need to provide a connectivity solution to regions not served by current mobile network service territories. IntelsatOne Mobile Reach Solar 2G was developed specifically for MNOs to be able to extend their coverage to serve these populations with a cost-effective, easily deployable and efficient cell site that is solar-powered.

The managed service, which will be marketed by Intelsat initially in the sub-Saharan Africa region, integrates satellite services from Intelsat's globalized network with Newtec's advanced Newtec Dialog multiservice platform, and BCom's backhaul terminal solution and network deployment expertise. Through this partnership, IntelsatOne Mobile Reach Solar 2G delivers a product that can be rapidly deployed and is easily scalable to serve regions and populations of all sizes.

"Satellite is fundamental to improving connectivity coverage in rural areas, especially relevant for the African continent," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat' Vice President and General Manager, Broadband. "Now that smaller, more portable kits can be used with our high power Intelsat EpicNG platform, connecting those communities will become easier and more cost-effective. The experience of implementing HTS into our customers' networks has affirmed our beliefs about its potential, and in every region, Intelsat is focused on making access to satellite solutions easier than ever for commercial connectivity providers. This is another example of Intelsat EpicNG expanding the market for satellite-based solutions."

"Our goal is to design a solution that is easy to deploy, that fits each community with basic 2G GSM services and cover a larger area or population in a very cost-effective way based on a pay-as-you-grow model," said Patrick Elias, Sales Operations Director at BCom, a satellite services provider and solution designer. "With each community having its own specificity in terms of landscape and population density, the BCom backhaul terminal solution is designed to be flexible, scalable and resilient. The performance of Intelsat EpicNG and the Newtec platform to lower the operational costs requires a highly competitive backhaul terminal to offer a turnkey solution that fits remote communities' challenges."

"Assembling a turnkey solution was essential for rapidly deploying managed mobile services in Africa where so many communities are isolated," said Semir Hassanaly, Market Director, Cellular Backhaul Trunking, at Newtec, a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. "The combination of HTS and the Newtec Dialog platform with its unique, dynamic Mx-DMA technology provides the flexibility and the lowest operational costs to make mobile connectivity affordable even for remote communities. The technology can also be upgraded to offer higher order services."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About BCom

Since its incorporation 10 years ago, BCom, has logged thousands of missions in more than 100 countries in the most challenging configurations, geographically, technically and logistically. Its high experience and quality of work has enable it to be one of the few companies to warrant installed systems and offer the MNO solutions to one of the most challenging financial aspect: the total cost of ownership, crucial element of the Telcos profit analysis.

Bcom's modular services portfolio covers a wide range of satcom systems, from VSAT to large satellite earth stations and networks. Services include site surveys, site commissioning, system refurbishing and upgrade, and teleport audit services, cellular backhauling, and complete satcom network deployments or migrations, equipment procurement, integration, packing and logistics. BCom also offers to bundle the equipment rental with services to ease customer financial exposure and improve revenue. BCom has recently expanded its service offering to cover offshore platform, and broadcasting stations.

For more information, contact: Patrick Elias, Sales Director, p.elias@bcomsat.com

About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.

Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.

Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), São Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customer's needs worldwide.

For more information contact: Kerstin Roost, Strategic Marketing Public Relations Director, Kerstin.Roost@newtec.eu.

