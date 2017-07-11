

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares gave up early gains on Tuesday to turn flat as investors geared up for the U.S. earnings season and looked ahead to testimony from Fed chair Janet Yellen this week for clues on the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,164 in late opening deals after hitting as high as 5,186 earlier in the day.



Air Liquide slid half a percent after acquiring an equity stake in start-up firm Diabeloop.



Drugmaker Sanofi edged down marginally after it agreed to buy privately-held vaccines biotechnology company Protein Sciences for an upfront payment of $650 million.



Civil engineering firm Colas gained half a percent on securing two tramway contracts in Bordeaux.



Jcdecaux rose about 1 percent. The outdoor advertising firm has bagged the 10-year exclusive advertising concession for the Sao Paulo Guarulhos international airport.



