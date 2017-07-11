

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound climbed to a 5-day high of 1.2511 against the franc and 4-day highs of 1.2918 against the dollar and 0.8823 versus the euro, from its early lows of 1.2435, 1.2870 and 0.8851, respectively.



The pound spiked up to a 2-month high of 147.72 against the yen, off its early low of 146.82.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 153.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc, 1.32 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX