

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares turned lower after opening on a firm note as the pound strengthened and Marks & Spencer Group reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter sales figures.



Amid little positive triggers, investors looked ahead to testimony from Fed chair Janet Yellen this week for clues on the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 47 points or 0.64 percent at 7,322 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Pearson shares plunged 8 percent as the publishing and education company announced an agreement to sell a 22 percent stake in the Penguin Random House Venture.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group tumbled more than 4 percent after reporting a decline in quarterly sales on a like-for-like basis, weighed down by its troubled clothing business.



Infrastructure and construction firm Carillion fell as much as 15 percent to extend Monday's sell-off after warning on revenues and debts.



Banks Barclays and HSBC Holdings traded mixed after a survey carried out by PwC on behalf of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found that optimism about the business environment among Britain's financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year due to Brexit uncertainty.



Sainsbury lost 1.3 percent as rival Waitrose upped its commitment to use the Fairtrade logo on its teas.



A sustained rally in iron ore prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising over 1 percent each.



Ryanair Holdings edged up 0.2 percent as the Irish budget carrier canceled its planned entry into Ukraine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX