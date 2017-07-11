Nordic Mines AB: The Board informs about strategic plan and to postpone extraordinary meetings

The Board is currently working on a number of strategic considerations which will be important for the company's development and financing. For these reasons, the planned extraordinary general meeting of July 25 will be postponed somewhat. The company will revert with a new date shortly.



For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com).



For additional information, please contact:

Torbjorn Bygden

Company Secretary & Investor Relations

Torbjorn.Bygden@azets.net (mailto:Torbjorn.Bygden@azets.net)

00 46 (0) 70 301 45 46

Lindhagensgatan 94, Box 34212

10026 Stockholm



Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11 July 2017.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138647/R/2119635/807298.pdf)



