

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,576,066.28 10.7971



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,424,423.73 14.4654



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 792,774.81 17.5579



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,465,083.69 16.6201



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,578,510.80 10.1047



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2900000 USD 29,301,972.09 10.1041



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,610,568.14 12.6422



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,422.59 13.8296



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,180,410.94 16.4862



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,511,974.71 16.6444



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,565,060.80 11.1782



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,038,351.53 17.0927



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,094,689.40 18.9259



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,768,624.13 17.221



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,537,079.82 14.5008



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 303,195.69 14.4379



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,302,777.86 15.6961



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,316,274.30 18.2816



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,279,476.82 16.1665



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,893,366.11 10.2923



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,252,462.92 17.8898



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,416.00 18.526



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,713,200.73 18.8528



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,275,296.35 17.4682



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,275,152.68 17.4675



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,159,236.40 13.8495



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,474,308.57 18.172



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,347,838.05 15.5538



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,309,203.24 10.5152



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,151,967.51 18.0753



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,254,202.10 15.4893



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,382.83 16.5589



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,474,246.28 5.586



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,384,299.90 18.361



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,019,706.86 15.6878



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,809,920.26 13.9225



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,545,097.09 17.4322



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,305.55 18.8316



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,710,589.35 19.0287



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 15,984,391.11 18.9164



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX