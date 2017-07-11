Intraoperative Imaging Market Size Worth $4.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalintraoperative imaging marketis expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a major factor projected to propel growth during the forecast period. The popularity of minimally invasive surgery is rising because it is does not require major incisions, which results in reduced scarring, less pain, shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery. Various advanced intraoperative imaging devices such as Mobile C-arms, Computed Tomography (CT), Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI), and ultrasound devices are widely used for minimally invasive surgeries.

Technological advancement is another major factor supporting market growth. Vendors are focusing on development of innovative and advanced products to cater to the unmet needs of surgeons. Advanced technologies such as iMRI provide high-quality imaging and higher precision during surgery. For instance, VISIUS iMRI delivers high-quality images and real-time data during surgical procedures.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Intraoperative CT systems segment was the largest revenue-grossing segment of the overall market in 2016, due to high application of these systems in image-guided neurosurgery & orthopedic surgery

The iMRI systems segment is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and growing popularity of these systems for critical surgeries

In the application segment, neurosurgery accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Hospitals dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016 because they accounted for the highest number of surgical procedures

The North American region held the highest revenue share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rising disposable income, developing healthcare facilities, and increasing prevalence of neurological & orthopedic disorders.

intraoperative imaging market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rising disposable income, developing healthcare facilities, and increasing prevalence of neurological & orthopedic disorders. Some of the major players are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Shimadzu Corporation, Brainlab AG, and NeuroLogica Corp.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intraoperative imaging market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Intraoperative Imaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) iCT systems Intraoperative ultrasound systems iMRI systems C-arms systems

Intraoperative Imaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Neurosurgery Orthopedic surgery ENT surgery Oncology surgery Others

Intraoperative Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Others

Intraoperative Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



