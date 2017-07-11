TSLA Stock: Patience Has its VirtuesIt was a been a wild ride for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock, with the company having lost 20% of its value in short few weeks, placing it in bear market territory. This swoon towards lower prices was exasperated following reports that the company is experiencing a shortage of batteries that is resulting in production shortfalls. I can't say for sure if this weakness in Tesla stock will persist, but what I do know is that I am watching key metrics that I would use to acquire TSLA stock on the cheap, if that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...