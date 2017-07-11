

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's passenger car sales increased in the first half of 2017, figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



Passenger car sales climbed 8.6 percent or 14,791 units during January to June period from the same period of previous year.



Sales grew in all months except April, when they dropped 2.9 percent. Sales had increased 5 percent in June and by 13.9 percent in May.



There were more new registrations for passenger cars with petrol engines and less for diesel- powered passenger cars.



The top 10 passenger car brands that achieved a positive result in the first half of the year were Hyundai, Mercedes, Seat, Skoda, VW and Ford. Meanwhile, brands such as Audi, Opel, BMW and Renault suffered losses.



