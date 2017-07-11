Ossur Hf: Össur hf: Q2 2017 Results - Conference call Wednesday 26 July

Announcement from Össur hf. no: 49/2017

Conference call on Wednesday 26 July at 9:00 CET / 7:00 GMT / 3:00 EDT

After market closing on Tuesday 25 July, Össur will publish its financial results for Q2 2017. On Wednesday 26 July, Össur will host a conference call at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English. A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors)

To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:

DK: + 45 3544 5580

UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374

SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74

US: + 1 855 753 2230

IS: + 354 800 7417

Presentation material will be available on the Company's website www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors), on the News System of NASDAQ OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/ (http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/) and on the Thomson Reuters website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com (http://www.thomsonreutersone.com/)

