

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks gave up early gains to turn mostly lower on Tuesday as investors geared up for the U.S. earnings season and looked ahead to testimony from Fed chair Janet Yellen this week for clues on the timing of the next U.S. rate hike.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 380.73 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent.



Adecco shares fell nearly 2 percent as analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their rating on the Swiss staffing firm.



Pearson shares plunged 8 percent as the British publishing and education company announced an agreement to sell a 22 percent stake in the Penguin Random House Venture.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group tumbled more than 4 percent after reporting a decline in quarterly sales on a like-for-like basis, weighed down by its troubled clothing business.



Danish insurer Tryg climbed 2 percent after its Q2 profit beat estimates.



A sustained rally in iron ore prices lifted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising over 1 percent each.



Jcdecaux rose about 1 percent. The French outdoor advertising firm has bagged the 10-year exclusive advertising concession for the Sao Paulo Guarulhos international airport.



Carmakers rose the most, with BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen and Peugeot rising over 1 percent each.



Banks also traded broadly higher ahead of earnings from big U.S. banks due this week.



German travel and tourism firm TUI rallied 1 percent after selling its remaining 8.5 million shares in Hapag-Lloyd for 244.4 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX