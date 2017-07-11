

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.16 billion, or $1.50 per share. This was up from $1.97 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $15.71 billion. This was up from $15.40 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.16 Bln. vs. $1.97 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q2): $15.71 Bln vs. $15.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX