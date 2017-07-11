Guillaume Toublanc to Lead EIT Digital France

PARIS, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Guillaume Toublanc has been appointed as Director of EIT Digital France. EIT Digital's mission is to catalyse European digital innovation champions. In France, EIT Digital focuses on accelerating the growth of French startups in Europe and European startups in France, training new digital talents and investing to stimulate market adoption of digital technologies in areas such as digital industry, digital cities, digital wellbeing, digital finance and digital infrastructure.

Guillaume Toublanc intends to place Europe at the heart of the French digital ecosystem and make EIT Digital a major player in the French digital scene by combining the best startups, innovative companies and world-renowned French research and education.

He brings to the role, over twenty years of expertise in digital innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation in both, big corporations and startups. After creating several startups and helping to set up two startup studios dedicated to fast-track innovation at Orange, he held the position of VP Digital Marketing where he led major digital transformation projects. He serves on the selection committee of several French accelerators. He has personally accompanied numerous digital startups at various stages of evolution over the last ten years.

Guillaume holds an Executive MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, an MSc from Telecom ParisTech and an MSc in Physics from the University of Paris VI.

About EIT Digital

EIT Digital is a leading European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organization driving Europe's digital transformation. EIT Digital delivers breakthrough digital innovations to the market and breeds entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and improved quality of life in Europe. It does this by mobilizing a pan-European ecosystem of over 130 top European corporations, SMEs, start-ups, universities and research institutes.

As a Knowledge and Innovation Community of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, EIT Digital is focused on entrepreneurship and is at the forefront of integrating education, research and business by bringing together students, researchers, engineers, business developers and entrepreneurs. This is done in our pan-European network of Co-Location Centers in Berlin, Eindhoven, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Trento, as well as in Budapest and Madrid. We also have a hub in Silicon Valley.

