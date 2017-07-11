Worldwide Automotive End-point Authentication Market: Savvy Companies Bank on Product Innovation to Bolster Positions, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In order to further their positions in theglobal automotive end-point authentication market, prominent players are seen leveraging strategic acquisitions. This helps them to expand their outreach and enhance their offerings. Another method players are seen banking upon is product innovation by funneling money into research and development. On account of such constant efforts by keen companies to bolster their positions, the global automotive end-point authentication market is characterized by stiff competition.

The global automotive end-point authentication market is fragmented in nature and entry barriers for new players are low due to absence of monopoly. However, setting up of manufacturing units for automotive end-point authentication requires huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies.

Some of the big names in the global automotive end-point authentication market are Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ltd., Symantec Corporation, VOXX International Corporation, Valeo S.A., Synaptics Incorporated, and Sonavation, Inc.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global automotive end-point authentication market is expected to rise at a healthy 8.6% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025 to reach a value of US$1.115 million by 2025 from US$0.504 million in 2017.

Surging Uptake of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to Stoke Healthy Growth in Europe Market

Depending upon the type of vehicle, the global automotive end-point authentication market can be broadly split into conventional vehicles and hybrid and electric vehicles. Of the two, the conventional vehicles account for a greater share in the market, which stood at over 50.0% in 2016. The segment is also slated to clock impressive growth in the next couple of years. The hybrid and electric vehicles segment too is predicted to expand swiftly on account of the fuel efficiency they accord.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25667

Geographically, the key segments of the global automotive end-point authentication market are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe, among them, contributed to over 30.0% share in revenue in 2016. The region is primarily powered by Germany. Going forward, the rising application of end-point authentication systems in new segment of vehicles such as electric and hybrid vehicles are predicted to bring about further growth in the market.

Strict Safety-related Regulations Drive Market

An important growth driver in the global automotive end-point authentication market is the stringent regulatory requirements in different parts of the world. "Standards such as Federal Motor Vehicle Standards, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and Euro standards, among others, are driving automobile manufacturers to develop vehicles having enhanced safety and security features, leveraging end-point authentication as a major technology," explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Another factor catalyzing growth in the automotive end-point authentication market is the fact that the technology aids in preventing thefts and damages to vehicles. The gradual uptake of hybrid and electric vehicles will also likely catalyze growth in the market.

Automotive wearable's, such as smart watches and smart glasses that are synchronized with the computer system of automobiles to provide specific information, has also brought a transition in the automotive industry and taken the end-point authentication market to a whole new level.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/automotive-endpoint-authentication-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled,"Automotive End-Point Authentication Market (Authentication Type - Smart Phone Application, Wearables, and Biometric Vehicle Access; Vehicle Type - Conventional Vehicles and Hybrid and Electric Vehicles; Connectivity Type - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Cellular Network) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market, by Authentication Type

Smart Phone Application

Wearables

Biometric Vehicle Access

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market, by Vehicle Type

Conventional Vehicles

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market, by Connectivity Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular Network

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market, by Geography

- North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Iran

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

- Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Top Research Report by TMR:

Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-polycarbonate-glazing-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-polycarbonate-glazing-market.html Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-autonomous-emergency-braking-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

TMR Blogs: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/