JetSmarter - How Member-Driven Flights are Changing the Aviation Industry

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / The international airline industry is forecasted to attain profit returns of $29.8 billion in 2017, and air travel is set to experience increases in affordability, accessibility and sustained traffic growth. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts passenger traffic will double during the next 20 years.

One segment of the market-private flight charters-has recently become a more feasible method o f travel. The pioneering, 'mobile marketplace' company JetSmarter has been working hard to disrupt this once-exclusive service market. JetSmarter uses a membership-powered business model to connect consumers with value, convenience and quality when it comes to flying via private charter. Similar to the ride-sharing revolution of ground transportation, JetSmarter's technology, data and member-driven approach is transforming the luxury air travel industry.





Current international economic conditions-an unprecedented expansion of the global middle class and, for the United States, a proportional increase the upper-income class-has resulted in ideal conditions for member-driven and on-demand luxury business models, like that of JetSmarter. Business and first-class travelers are experiencing increased purchasing power and access to what were once exclusive markets and services. At the same time, communication technology advances, including JetSmarter's flight booking app, have generated incredibly powerful purchasing communities that focus on demand and generate services.

Founder and CEO, Sergey Petrossov (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Business Leaders of 2016), describes how the process of exclusive flight chartering was once prohibitive, non-transparent and archaically-managed, catering to a small group of clients with inefficient routing. He identifies that the average private jet is airborne for 300 hours per year, often sitting idle between charters or flying empty between points of origin. This inefficiency and stock of empty seats has opened the door for member-driven flight communities. Optimal management in the private charter industry essentially means managing demand by linking (in real time) flight operator inventories with user requests. Ultimately, this will result in increased revenues for owners and cost savings for clients.

Petrossov's innovative strategy (which has reached a $1.5 billion valuation) allows consumers to dictate when and where flights operate, setting the stage for a new era of private aviation.

Since it's launch in 2012, JetSmarter has experienced incredible growth. Its original staff of 50 employees is now almost 300 strong. The company has its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida but has also expanded operations to Zurich, London, Moscow, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

During the past year, more than 45,000 unique passengers have flown using the JetSmarter app, which offers more than 50 routes across three continents, with upcoming service in Asia and South America. Interested parties can experiment with the app for free prior to committing to membership.

