The eastern European country saw the addition of only a few hundreds kilowatts of PV over the past few years, and for 2017 just around 200 kW of new PV systems are expected to come online.

The Bulgarian renewable energy market is still being hampered by an unfavorable regulatory framework and a hostile and restrictive state policy. According to information provided to pv magazine by the Bulgarian Solar Association (BSA), only a few hundreds of kilowatts of PV were deployed in the country over the past three years.

In 2016, only 154 kW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Bulgaria. This compares to 174 kW in 2015 and 150 kW in 2014. The country's cumulative PV capacity had reached around 1.2 GW as of the end of December 2012. Most of this installed power is represented by large-scale PV plants which came online in 2012, when a FIT scheme for both MW-sized and small PV systems was in place.

Although a FIT scheme for PV projects up to 30 kW on roofs and facades in urban areas is theoretically still in place, the value of the FIT, according to the BSA, is very close to the value of the energy for final buyers and it does not stimulate the installation of new PV capacities at all. On the top of this, the association stressed, the free market of electricity in Bulgaria is not well developed and new installations cannot benefit from the chance to participate in the free market and to avoid the restrictions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...