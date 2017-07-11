

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade gap increased in May from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 208.9 million in May from EUR 161.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 162.3 million.



Exports climbed 9.2 percent year-over-year in May and imports surged by 12.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose by 9.0 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively in May.



