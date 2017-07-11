Unveils its disaster avoidance roadmap to the first, affordable near-zero data loss disaster recovery across cloud, virtual and physical infrastructures

Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced the acquisition of Zetta, a leader in cloud-first disaster recovery (DR) solutions and data centre IP. Zetta's offerings provide organisations with direct-to-cloud disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) to quickly and reliably protect, access and recover virtual and physical data without the need for extra hardware. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This transaction further increases Arcserve's market share on the heels of the company's recent email archiving technology acquisition.

"The acquisition of Zetta advances our cloud solution with technology, data centres and expertise that places Arcserve at the forefront of the backup and recovery industry," said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. Jeff Whitehead, CTO of Arcserve and former CTO of Zetta, added, "Arcserve and Zetta share the same passionate focus on customer success and delivering the world's foremost data protection innovation. Becoming a part of Arcserve presents us with an amazing opportunity to invest further in our technology and gives our customers access to a broader portfolio of data protection solutions with continued global support."

"Organisations of all sizes are looking to cloud technologies as part of their IT acceleration strategies; especially with regard to backup and BC/DR. Arcserve is making the right strategic move at a critical juncture in this market," said Jason Buffington, principal analyst at ESG. "The addition of Zetta is clearly a good fit for mid-market customer needs today. Zetta's leading cloud technologies, combined with Arcserve's rich data protection solutions, provide a compelling breadth of capabilities that demonstrates Arcserve's continued evolution and reinvention in this market."

Complete and Seamless Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery

With the purchase of Zetta, Arcserve's flagship Unified Data Protection (UDP) solution suite will now include Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct, its new direct-to-cloud DRaaS and BaaS offerings, ideal for:

Businesses who need a quick and simple cloud on-ramp without on-premise hardware requirements, such as in branch or small offices where on-premise may not be desired or practical

Users who want a seamless cloud networking, automation and management platform, and who wish to automatically and securely move large volumes of data over networks to data centres worldwide

Organisations with systems that cannot tolerate downtime and want to benefit from rapid push-button failover of an entire IT environment in minutes, industry-leading cloud backup speeds and 100 percent recoverability with validated data integrity

Channel partners looking to efficiently and profitably adopt and manage cloud offerings, with features such as multitenancy, multi-customer administration, tracking, and invoicing

Arcserve currently offers its cloud service through Arcserve UDP in a hybrid backup model, whereby users automatically replicate backup images from an on-premise recovery point server (RPS) to a corresponding RPS in the cloud (disk-to-disk-to-cloud). By converging direct-to-cloud and hybrid cloud technologies into one solution, IT teams can now implement on premises, hybrid cloud and direct to cloud from a single pane of glass.

Arcserve Shatters Notion of Recovery with the First Platform-Comprehensive Near-Zero Data Loss Solution

Recognising that a growing number of organisations are deploying systems with zero tolerance for more than a few seconds of data loss, Arcserve today announced a disaster avoidance platform that will enable its customers to move beyond recovering data in the event of a disaster to avoiding the disaster altogether.

"Midsize and decentralised organisations are being overwhelmed by enterprise expectations, whereby they're expected to adhere to stricter service level availability agreements without enterprise budgets," said Crest. "This is where the challenge lies: these organisations cannot afford the complex and expensive solutions offered by some vendors, nor can they justify DRaaS solutions that may recover systems quickly but are recovering hours-old data. That's a huge market gap we will fill."

The company will soon deliver a comprehensive and affordable near-zero data loss recovery point objective (RPO) solution with near-instant recovery time objective (RTO) priced affordably for midsize and decentralised enterprise organisations. Arcserve is already building out this solution by combining its replication and high availability engine with its new cloud-first DRaaS offerings and data centre IP. Continued Crest, "Over the coming months, we'll change the game with an affordable, completely seamless solution that will limit customers' data loss to nearly zero and will support all midmarket platforms, hypervisors, cloud and on-premises, ultimately making DRaaS solutions that lose hours of data a relic of the past."

Availability

Arcserve's new direct-to-cloud solution, Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct, will be available through its North American partner network this summer, with broader availability and local data centres in EMEA this autumn, and Japan within the year. The availability of the current Arcserve UDP hybrid cloud service is unaffected. Current Zetta customers will continue to be fully supported.

About Arcserve

Arcserve develops breakthrough data protection and availability solutions that deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity. Launched in 1990 as a product under Cheyenne Software, Arcserve became an independent organisation in 2014 and released the first solution, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), to deliver comprehensive backup and recovery across cloud, virtual and physical environments under one pane of glass. Since then, Arcserve has continuously redefined data protection, with a full range of highly efficient and integrated capabilities, deployable on-premise or in the cloud, with high availability, disaster recovery, backup and recovery, and data archiving. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. It is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit www.arcserve.com.

