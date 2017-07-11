SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Taqtile, a leading provider of next-generation enterprise software solutions for Windows Universal, HoloLens and Mixed Reality, today announced a partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to provide its Manifest solution to the United States Department of Defense. Taqtile's Manifest solution is designed to provide visibility and actionable insight into an organization's field operations and assets, compliance, and collaboration efforts. It supports augmented and virtual reality on a continuum of platforms, from mobile to the desktop.

"Manifest holds great promise for any organization with a large number of distributed personnel that perform complex tasks and require ongoing certification," said Taqtile co-founder Dirck Schou. "What if an airplane mechanic could work on any jet engine, regardless of whether they have worked on that specific engine before? Or, what if the US military could cut the training time of new recruits in half, or more? With Manifest, it is now possible to achieve these types of metrics. Booz Allen Hamilton is one of the most respected providers of solutions and services to military and government organizations, and we feel fortunate that BAH shares our vision for how these new tools can be leveraged by the military."

Manifest was built to help workers, managers, and inspectors learn and execute complex tasks. Area experts and trainers can record and demonstrate processes for field workers, mechanics and inspectors, and communicate remotely, in first-person perspective to help workers complete unexpected tasks or fix errors. Knowledge experts can author step-by-step job checklists hands-free while capturing live video, images, and notes as they work on highly specialized tasks. Operators can then readily access these expert-generated job templates as well as critical asset data whether in the field or in training, to perform new or complex tasks with mobile self-guided instructions. The inspection solution can be leveraged to efficiently manage regulation workflows, internally and with outside agencies.

"Booz Allen is excited by the promise of immersive technologies to modernize field operations in industry and fleet maintenance," said Munjeet Singh, Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton's Strategic Innovation Group. "Maintaining high system readiness is of paramount importance to the nation's defense, and we are proud to work with Taqtile and Microsoft to bring Mixed Reality to the Defense maintenance enterprise.

About Taqtile

Taqtile builds cross-platform, cross-industry, mixed reality software solutions that are revolutionizing industrial processes, complex task learning and data visualization; ultimately making enterprises, organizations and cities more transparent and efficient. Organizations like Microsoft, Starbucks, AT&T, Dollar General, the PGA Tour, Cleveland Cavaliers and Real Madrid Futbol Club all rely on Taqtile for executing application strategy, design and development. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Tucson and São Paulo, Brazil, Taqtile was founded in 2011. For more information, visit www.Taqtile.com.

