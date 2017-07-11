sprite-preloader
New Entegris Integra® Valve Wipes Out Downtime Caused By Weir Valve Corrosion in Ultrapure, Bulk Chemicals, and CMP Slurry Applications

Streamlined design improves dispense performance and flush-up time

BILLERICA, Massachusetts, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in world-class specialty materials, announced today its new Integra® Plus WS (weir style) family of fluid management valves. Created for use with corrosive chemicals in semiconductor processing applications, the new valves are constructed from high-purity, chemically resistant PFA and PTFE and feature a streamlined design to keep the flow path clean and free from contaminants. In addition, its single-piece diaphragm design eliminates potential separation, increasing valve life and reducing downtime for changeouts. As a result, the new Integra valves enable customers to manage high-flow, bulk chemical delivery with improved process reliability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534363/Entegris_integra_valves.jpg

"The new Integra valves are optimal for today's larger semiconductor manufacturing facilities that utilize higher chemical volumes, requiring bulk chemical distribution systems with high-flow capabilities, said Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Materials Handling Division for Entegris, Bill Shaner. "Additionally, the Integra valves offer a smaller footprint - yet still provide high-flow capacity - and can minimize dead volume to enable quick chemical system flush-up."

The new valves also provide:

  • A CV flow over 25-more than twice that of typical poppet-style valves
  • Single-piece diaphragm construction, eliminating potential diaphragm separation
  • Forward- and backward-compatible configuration for easy, mistake-proof installation
  • Two-way configurations with either manual multi-turn or pneumatic "normally closed"
    or "normally open" actuators

Integra Plus WS valves are available now with fully characterized standard PrimeLock®, Flaretek® "SpaceSaver" and PureBond® pipe port connections. They provide system flexibility and easy installation into any fluid handling system.

For more information, please visit the Entegris product display area during SEMICON® West at the W Hotel near the Moscone Center in San Francisco, July 11 - 13, or visit the product web page at www.entegris.com/integraplusws.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for microelectronics industry, life sciences and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO-9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information may be found at www.entegris.com.

Company Contact:

Andrew DePoy
Brand and Marcom Manager
T +1 480 290 8748
andrew.depoy@entegris.com

Media Contact, North America and Europe:
Lora Martinez
Kiterocket
+1 303 941 6110
lmartinez@kiterocket.com

Media Contact, Asia:
Ina Chu
Impress Labs
+1 217 766 1011
ina@impresslabs.com

https://www.entegris.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/412155/Entegris_Logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire