Cubic Global Defense to strengthen exercise planning, execution and follow-up services for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced a contract award worth more than $11 million to provide the U.S. Army with Rotational Exercise Design Support Services (REDSS) for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), headquartered at Hohenfels Training Area (HTA) in Germany. The five-year contract allows Cubic to deliver support services for JMRC's operational environments (OE), OE audio and visual, public affairs, Special Operations and multinational interoperability.

JMRC provides comprehensive capabilities for the U.S. military and its European allies and partners. Its exercises offer realistic and complex operational environments, with veteran observer-coach trainers and world-class opposing forces for all warfighting functions. To support JMRC's wide range of mission exercises, Cubic's innovative services will optimize operational and training resources to ensure JMRC civilian staff and military personnel successfully satisfy performance work statement (PWS) requirements.

"As the only Army Combat Training Center outside of the continental U.S., JMRC's location presents various operational challenges such as distance from U.S. infrastructure, multilingual language requirements as well as local laws and customs," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "Cubic's international training expertise and in-depth understanding of JMRC's exercises, combined with our agile on-site management and resources, will allow us to successfully meet our customer's dynamic scheduling and training requirements."

The firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract continues to strengthen Cubic's international footprint in support of the U.S. Army in Europe. It enables Cubic to train U.S. and allied European forces on the entire spectrum of the operational environment by providing missions and complexities that warfighters would face in the real world.

