Live streaming launched via mutv.com

Available to view on desktop, tablet and mobile

Watch all 7 Tour matches live, including vs. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona Manchester City

Existing MUTV subscribers on sky will have access free of charge

No cable or satellite subscription required

NYSE: MANU Manchester United's official television Network, MUTV, is now available to all supporters in the UK and Ireland, via a new streaming service at mutv.com.

The newly launched service which is accessible to watch online via desktop, tablet and mobile, gives supporters unrivalled access to the latest match action and news from Manchester United, without needing a satellite subscription.

Now accessible on the move and not just for television subscribers, MUTV is the only place for fans to watch all seven of United's pre-season fixtures, including highly-anticipated matches against La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, commented:

"The demand from supporters in the UK and Ireland is unrivalled and naturally all United fans want to know the latest news from across the club.

"Being able to watch MUTV online and on the move is something that we have worked on for a long time and are sure it will be hugely popular with our ever growing family of fans."

By signing up to MUTV's streaming facility, fans will also have access to an on-demand section, exclusive interviews, films, features and documentaries, plus live Academy action, including the U18s and U23s. Fans can subscribe directly at www.mutv.com to watch online via desktop, tablet and mobile.

Along with the new online streaming service, MUTV is already available to Sky and Virgin TV customers and existing subscribers on the Sky TV platform will be able to activate access to the new online streaming service for free, simply by registering their details.

For fans wanting to sign up directly to the new mutv.com service, it will cost just £4.99 per month.

MUTV was launched in 1998 and is the longest running 24/7 club channel in the world, broadcasting live action from all pre-season games, Legends matches, under 23 and Academy games, along with first team highlights, live audio of all first team matches, exclusive interviews and behind the scenes access, along with award-winning films and features.

Supporters can sign up to the new MUTV online streaming service by visiting www.mutv.com

Ends

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 139-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005743/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Manchester United Ltd

Andrew Lisgo

+44-(0)-161-868-8221

andrew.lisgo@manutd.co.uk