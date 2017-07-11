

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Tuesday said it appointed Gregory Lovins as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Lovins will lead financial operations across the group and also oversee the company's information technology group.



Lovins has served as the company's vice president and interim chief financial officer since March 2017 and has also been the company's treasurer since August 2016.



He has over 20 years of experience with the company, having served in various positions.



