Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: H. B. Fuller's Quarterly Revenue Grew Approximately 10% on a Constant Currency Basis

Earnings Reviewed

For the second quarter that ended June 03, 2017, H.B. Fuller's net revenue was $561.65 million, up 5.5% compared to revenue of $532.51 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's net revenue growth was attributed to higher volume and acquisitions, offset by negative foreign currency translation. The Company's revenue numbers lagged behind analysts' expectations of $563.4 million. On a constant currency, H.B. Fuller's revenue grew by approximately 10% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q2 FY17, H.B. Fuller's gross profit margin was 26.0%, while adjusted gross profit margin was 27.2%, both declining on a y-o-y basis, due to increasing raw material costs relative to the timing of price increases. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense was $102.8 million and adjusted SG&A expense was $102.6 million, down by approximately 1% on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by discretionary expense management and restructuring actions, offset by the impact of acquisitions.

H.B. Fuller's net income for Q2 FY17 was $25.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $0.621 versus the prior year's adjusted result of $0.671. Higher raw material costs were the primary driver of the y-o-y decline. The Company's earnings numbers fell short of market estimates of $0.67 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY17, H.B. Fuller's Americas segment's overall growth continued to be strong with sales up 11% on a y-o-y basis, including the impact of the Wisdom's acquisition. The segment's organic volume grew 2% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in hygiene.

H.B. Fuller's Construction Products business reported EBITDA margin of 10.7% in Q2 FY17, its best performance in the past 6 quarters, as the Company's facility combination in Illinois is now complete and it is improving efficiency and transferring production back from temporary production locations.

For Q2 FY17, H.B. Fuller's EIMEA segment delivered 8% constant currency growth, primarily driven by volume growth in the emerging markets and solid growth in durable assembly across all geographies. The segment posted EBITDA margin of 11%. Increased raw material cost was the primary driver of the year-over-year decline in margin.

H.B. Fuller's Asia/Pacific segment reported constant currency growth of 11% in Q2 FY17, with strong volume growth in packaging and durable assembly. The Asia/Pacific region improved adjusted EBITDA by more than 30% on a y-o-y basis or more than 200 basis points as a percentage of revenue. The primary drivers for the y-o-y expansion were pricing to offset raw material increases as well as volume leverage.

In its Engineering Adhesives segment, H.B. Fuller's continue to show strong growth, with organic volume up 19% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in electronics and its structural adhesive business. Constant currency growth for Engineering Adhesives was over 20% and adjusted EBITDA increased 48% compared to the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of Q2 FY17, H.B. Fuller had cash totaling $94 million and total debt of $786 million compared to Q1 FY17 cash and debt levels of $117 million and $805 million, respectively. The Company's cash flow from operations was positive $16 million in the reported quarter and $33 million for the first six months, reflecting continued strength in the cash flow performance of the business, offset by restructuring charges, and higher inventory balances. H.B. Fuller's capital expenditures were $7 million in Q2 FY17.

Fiscal 2017 Guidance

For FY17, H.B. Fuller narrowed its adjusted EPS guidance from the previous range of $2.57 to $2.77 to its new guidance range of $2.57 to $2.67. The Company's adjusted EBITDA for FY17 is expected to be between approximately $290 million and $300 million versus its previous estimates of $300 million. Constant currency growth, on a comparable 52-week basis, is now expected to be around 9% for FY17 versus FY16 to reflect more pricing to offset raw material inflation, which will be offset by approximately 3% of negative foreign currency translation.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 10, 2017, H.B. Fuller's stock slipped 2.08%, ending the trading session at $50.82. A total volume of 312.68 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 268.81 thousand shares. The Company's stock price surged 0.32% in the last three months, 2.09% in the past six months, and 13.97% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 5.20% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.25 and has a dividend yield of 1.18%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.58 billion.

