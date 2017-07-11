Tavisca Solutions Accelerates Expansion With an Additional Office Space

PUNE, India, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tavisca Solutions, a leading travel technology products and solutions provider, became operational on their additional office space on the 6th floor of Weikfield IT Park in Pune, on June 6, 2017.

Bidding adieu to the conventionally fabled corner offices, tavisca's 6th floor office is a collaborative workspace, which was similar to their existing 7th floor office. The new office has an impressive, state-of-art infrastructure, which reflects the company's open and free culture, while fostering creativity.

Taviscans are enjoying an integrated and well-connected workspace, while occupying the 6th and 7th floors of the same building. This helps them scale collectively with a larger and more comfortable workspace, but collaborate with effectiveness. The Sports Room on the 6th floor office comprises of Foosball, Pool and Carrom. A jogging track has also been created on the Operations floor for on-the-go discussions. The office also contains a room with Amphitheatre seating, where teams can take photos in groups.

The new office has been designed, keeping sustainability in mind. Potted plants adorn every nook and corner of the office, and seating arrangements in the open terrace area have been made by eco-friendly utilization of waste materials. The LED lighting infrastructure along with centralized power system has ensured better energy efficiency throughout the entire workplace.

Mahendra Yadav, CEO of Tavisca Solutions, said, "This added space for our operations will provide us with opportunities to take up projects that are one-of-a-kind. With a bigger and collaborative workspace, we'll be able to provide the team with an integrated environment that brings out their best."

The expansion into the 6th floor office comes on the heels of an impressive year for tavisca, which has led to growth and scaling at a rapid pace. This additional space has given tavisca with the much-needed headroom to support its continued rapid growth for the foreseeable future.

Tavisca Solutions powered 2,538,847 travel bookings (2016) for leading B2C, membership-based travel and B2B travel companies globally. Tavisca Solutions helped travel brands transform themselves into technology-centric market leaders in travel, empower their vision and scale their business. As authorized developers of GDS's (Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport) and integrated with 50+ supplier APIs, our easy-to-integrate and ready-to-use APIs simplify building web-optimized and mobile-friendly travel booking engine.

With the vision to build the future-focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in the online travel business, tavisca offers a versatile suite of cloud-based SaaS products that decipher each aspect of customer booking engines, travel mid and back-office operation management systems that come with components for content mapping and standardization, and managed services.

Established in 2008, tavisca® has emerged into a team of travel technology specialists with over 250 dedicated personnel and a state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.

