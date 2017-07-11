

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.9839 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 0.9799.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie dropped to 1.4724 and 1.2921 from early highs of 1.4673 and 1.2885, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 88.48 against the yen, from an early near 7-month high of 88.84.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.00 against the aussie, 1.50 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback and 86.00 against the yen.



