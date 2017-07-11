

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday, the U.S. Futures Index indicate that Wall Street might open on a negative note. The job openings report is a much awaited economic indicator for the day. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 5 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 3.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed broadly higher. The Dow edged down 5.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,408.52, but the Nasdaq climbed 23.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,176.39 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.25 points or 0.1 percent to 2,427.43.



On the economic front, the Redbook Data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior year store sales was 2.7 percent.



The Labor Department's JOLTS for May that tracks monthly changes in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 5.975 million, down from 6.044 million in the prior year.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale trade inventories for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.3 percent, compared to a decline of 0.5 percent a year ago.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will deliver a keynote address at the Conference on Normalizing Central Banks' Balance Sheets in New York City at 12.30 pm ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will be speaking at a moderated Q&A at the Minnesota Women's Economic Roundtable event in Minneapolis, with audience Q&A at 1.20 pm ET.



3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Pepsico Inc. (PEP) announced second quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.11 billion, up 5 percent from last year's $2.01 billion. Earnings per share increased 6 percent to $1.46 from $1.38 a year ago. Core attributable earnings were $2.16 billion or $1.50 per share, compared to last year's $1.97 billion or $1.35 per share. For the fiscal 2017, the company lifted core earnings per share to $5.13 from its prior view of $5.09, however below estimates.



Sanofi (SNYNF) announced its plan to acquire Protein Sciences, a privately held vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut in the United States. As per the deal, Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $650 million and pay up to $100 million upon achievement of certain milestones.



Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) announced the appointment of CFO and COO David Henshall as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately. The appointment follows the mutual separation decision between the Citrix board and Kirill Tatarinov, president, CEO and director of Citrix.



Citrix also reaffirmed guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended June 30, 2017. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be in line with its previous guidance of $685 million to $695 million with strong demand from customers for subscription-based solutions.



Coach Inc. said it completed tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Co.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese markets ended slightly lower amid selling in small-cap stocks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 9.59 points or 0.30 percent to 3,203.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 377.58 points or 1.48 percent higher at 25,877.64.



Japanese shares rose to finish near two-week highs. The Nikkei average rose 114.50 points or 0.57 percent to 20,195.48, the highest level since June 29. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent higher at 1,627.14.



Australian shares ended marginally higher, led by miners and banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 4.50 points or 0.08 percent to 5,728.90 in thin trading while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 5.60 points or 0.10 percent higher at 5,768.50.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 1.71 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 25.58 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 57.12 points or 0.77 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 51.65 points or 0.58 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently down 0.02 percent.



