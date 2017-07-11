Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: NIKE's Revenue Grew 7%; EPS Soared 22%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=NKE, following the Company's disclosure of its financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 on June 29, 2017. The sporting goods giant surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For its fourth quarter ended May 31, 2017, NIKE's revenue rose 5% to $8.68 billion compared to revenue of $8.24 billion in Q4 FY16. On a constant currency basis, the Company's revenue increased 7% and also came in ahead of analysts' expectations of $8.6 billion. For FY17, revenues for NIKE rose 6% to $34.4 billion or up 8% on a currency-neutral basis. The Company noted that International geographies and the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) businesses globally led strong revenue growth in the reported quarter and fiscal year.

In Q4 FY17, NIKE's gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1% as higher average selling prices were more than offset by unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates and higher product costs. The Company's selling and administrative expense fell 4% on a y-o-y basis to $2.7 billion. Nike's demand creation expense declined 10% on a y-o-y basis to $789 million FY17 spending was weighted towards the beginning of the year due to significant investments around the Olympics and the European Football Championship.

NIKE's Q4 FY17 net income increased 19% to $1.01 billion from $846 million primarily due to global revenue growth, lower selling and administrative expense and a lower tax rate which were slightly offset by a gross margin decline, while diluted earnings per share advanced 22% to $0.60 as compared to $0.49, reflecting a nearly 3% decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. The Company's earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $0.50 per share.

For FY17, NIKE's net income grew 13% to $4.2 billion reflecting strong global revenue growth, selling and administrative expense leverage and a lower tax rate. The Company's diluted earnings per share increased 16% on a y-o-y basis to $2.51.

Segment Results

During Q4 FY17, revenues for the NIKE Brand grew 7% to $8.1 billion on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in Western Europe, Greater China, and the Emerging Markets, and strong growth in Sportswear and Running. For FY17, revenues for the NIKE Brand were $32.2 billion, up 8% on a y-o-y basis. NIKE Brand sales to wholesale customers increased 5% while DTC revenues grew to $9.1 billion, up 18% compared to the year ago same period, driven by a 30% jump in digital commerce sales, the addition of new stores and 7% growth in comparable store sales.

As of May 31, 2017, NIKE Brand had 985 DTC stores in operation compared to 919 a year ago.

For Q4 FY17, NIKE's revenues for Converse totaled $554 million, up 10% on a currency-neutral basis, primarily driven by the market transition in Italy and growth in DTC. For FY17, revenues for Converse were $2.0 billion, up 6% on a y-o-y basis.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2017, inventories for NIKE were $5.1 billion, up 4% from May 31, 2016, as a 3% drop in NIKE Brand wholesale unit inventories was more than offset by increases in average product cost per unit and growth in its DTC businesses.

As of May 31, 2017, NIKE's cash and short-term investments were $6.2 billion, $722 million higher than last year as growth in net income, proceeds from the issuance of debt in Q2 FY17, and proceeds from employee exercises of stock options were partially offset by share repurchases, dividends, and investments in infrastructure and working capital.

During Q4 FY17, NIKE repurchased a total of 14.9 million shares for approximately $820 million as part of the four-year, $12 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in November 2015. As of May 31, 2017, a total of 79.8 million shares had been repurchased under this program for approximately $4.4 billion.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 10, 2017, NIKE's stock climbed 1.29%, ending the trading session at $58.73. A total volume of 8.94 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 6.57% in the last three months, 8.94% in the past six months, and 3.54% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 15.54% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.45 and has a dividend yield of 1.23%. The stock currently has a market cap of $97.85 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily