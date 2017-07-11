Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Residential REIT has a Dividend Yield of $3.38%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 12, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 12, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 11, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on MAA. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MAA

Dividend Declared

On May 23, 2017, Mid-America Apartment announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share of common stock payable on July 31, 2017, to shareholders of record on July 14, 2017.

Mid-America Apartment's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.38%, which is higher compared to the average dividend yield of 3.23% for the Financial sector. The Company has increased dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.59 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Mid-America Apartment Communities is estimated to report earnings of $1.88 in the coming year, while the Company's annualized dividend is $3.48. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and the annualized dividend is that REITs are structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the Companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings, subtracting any gains on sales, to get an accurate picture of cash flow, and a REIT's ability to pay dividends. For example, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, net income available for Mid-America Apartment Communities' common shareholders was $41.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, while its FFO was $171.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share and unit, and the Company expects to generate FFO per diluted share in the range of $5.74 to $5.94 per share, which should be able to sufficiently cover its dividend outflow.

About the Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The Company is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recent Development for Cracker Barrel

On July 05, 2017, Mid-America Apartment Communities announced that it expects to release its Q2 2017 results on July 26, 2017, after the market closes, and the Company will hold its second quarter conference call on July 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $100.63, dropping 1.70% from its previous closing price of $102.37. A total volume of 682.93 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Mid-America Apartment Communities' stock price advanced 2.68% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 2.77%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 40.76 and has a dividend yield of 3.46%. The stock currently has a market cap of $11.85 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily