PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Essilor International (EURONEXT PARIS: EI)

Ticker: EI

11th July 2017

Essilor International SA

(Compagnie Générale d'Optique)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: Essilor International SA (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guarantor (if any): na ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aggregate nominal amount: USD 300,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description: 2.5% due June 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Offer price: 99.847 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stabilising Managers: Credit Agricole, HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



