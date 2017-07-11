Air Transat Signs an Agreement to Lease 10 new Airbus A321neo LRs

MONTREAL, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"These brand-new A321neo LRs will allow us to continue offering our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price," says Transat President and CEO Jean-Marc Eustache

Transat A.T. Inc. is pleased to announce that its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft. The aircraft are to be delivered between spring 2019 and fall 2020, and will replace Transat's Airbus A310s, which will be gradually retired from the fleet.

The A321neo LRs will be deployed on both Sun destinations and transatlantic routes. Combined with the Airbus A330s and Boeing 737s, they will serve Transat's entire network in an efficient and cost-effective way. Air Transat's A321neo LRs will be configured for 200 seats across both classes: Club and Economy. All seats will be equipped with individual touchscreens offering an extensive choice of entertainment for all.

"The A321neo LRs will perfectly complete our fleet of A330s and B737s," said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. He added, "These aircraft are also an ideal solution for replacing our A310s. This agreement with AerCap will allow us to continue offering our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price. We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with the world's leading aircraft lessor, with which we have enjoyed a fruitful and long-standing association."

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap, stated, "We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Air Transat and are thrilled to play a significant role in the future growth of the airline. The A321neo LR will significantly improve Air Transat's fleet with the most efficient, longest-range single-aisle aircraft that offers an exceptional level of passenger comfort."

Air Transat will be among the first carriers to operate the new long-range (LR) variant of the Airbus A321neo (new engine option). The A321neo LR has the longest range of any single-aisle jetliner, capable of flying up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km). It is ideally suited for Transat's combination of routes. Specifically, its size gives major flexibility in terms of flight commercialization and frequency while its fuel efficiency will keep cost per seat as low as possible, while reducing its carbon footprint.

Air Transat's fleet currently consists of 31 permanent aircraft in a unique flexible-fleet model that allows it to deploy more wide-body aircraft in summer for the high transatlantic season, and narrow-body aircraft in winter for the high Sun destinations season.

About Air Transat

A business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., Air Transat is Canada's number one holiday travel airline in the Canadian and transatlantic markets. It also offers domestic and feeder flights out of five Canadian airports. Every year, it carries nearly 4.5 million passengers to approximately 60 destinations in 26 countries. Based in Montreal, the company employs 3,000 people and operates a fleet of Boeing narrow-body and Airbus wide-body jets. In 2017, Air Transat was named the second-best leisure airline in the world, and the best in North America in the same category for the sixth consecutive year, by Skytrax. In recent years, the carrier has earned multiple distinctions for its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. Since 2011, it has consistently been ranked number one in North America for energy efficiency, and in the Top 20 worldwide, by the Atmosfair Airline Index.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and active in air transportation, accommodation, travel packaging and distribution. It operates mainly in Canada, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean, with 26 destination countries, and distributes products in over 50 countries. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000employees. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 10 years, and was awarded Travelife Partner status in 2016. The vacation travel companion par excellence, Transat celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017 (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named world's second-best leisure airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards (2013-2017) and best in North America in the same category (2012-2017)

Placed second among airlines onForbesmagazine's 2017 ranking of Canada's Best Employers

Named one of the Best Corporate Citizens in Canada by the research firm Corporate Knights (2014-2017; 16th in 2017)

Named the number one carrier in North America for energy efficiency by Atmosfair (2011-2016)

Ranked among the Top 10 call centres in North America by BenchmarkPortal (2012 and 2015)

Voted Best Leisure/Charter Airline (2008-2017) and Best Tour Operator (2014-2017), at the Agent's Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline (2013-2015) and Best Tour Operator (2013, 2015 and 2016), at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with 1,571 owned, managed or on-order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Media:

Transat A.T. Inc.

Odette Trottier

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

odette.trottier@transat.com

+1-514-908-8891

