On June 26, 2017, AS Baltic RE Group (hereinafter - the Company) concluded an addendum to the existing portfolio loan agreement with ABLV Bank AS for increasing the loan amount to 31 million EUR. The new loan was negotiated following the acquisition - through the purchase of 91.1% of SIA Ter Properties - of the real estate located on Brivibas Boulevard 21. In the framework of the best financial efficiency, the debt for the purchase and the renovation of the Brivibas Boulevard 21 property was therefore included in the existing loan, which was then transformed into a new fixed rate portfolio loan for the total amount increased to EUR 31,000,000. With the additional loan received from ABLV Bank AS, the Company has fully refinanced the new subsidiary SIA TER Properties (registration number 40103881878).



About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



