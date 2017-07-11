Three oral presentations underscore Novocure's commitment to further understanding the physical application of Tumor Treating Fields to enhance efficacy

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that three oral presentations on Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) will be given at the 39th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) on July 11 through July 15 in Jeju Island, Korea. The presentations include Novocure's latest data on evaluating induced electric fields in human head models, evaluating electric field distribution in patients treated using human models, and determining the dielectric properties of human skin.

"Novocure's latest research on the delivery of TTFields underscores our commitment to further understanding the physical application of our profoundly different cancer treatment," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "Our therapy bridges physics and biology, and presents us with the opportunity to make clinical advancements and to advance the engineering of our TTFields delivery systems. We are pleased to share these data with the biomedical engineering community."

EMBS is the world's largest international society of biomedical engineers with 12,000 members in 97 countries. The organization provides its members with resources that are shaping one of the fastest growing fields in science.

The following oral presentations will be given on Thursday, July 13:

Application of Realistic Human Head Models for Evaluating Induced Electric Fields: A Discussion on Feasible Model Creation, Influential Model Assumptions, and Necessary Degree of Complexity (I); Cornelia Wenger, Pedro Cavaleiro Miranda; Paper ThAT12.2

Evaluating Electric Field Distribution in the Heads of Patients Treated with Tumor Treating Fields Using Realistic Human Models Created with a Deformable Template (I); Noa Urman, Hadas Hershkovich, Uri Weinberg, Cornelia Wenger, Eilon Kirson and Ze'ev Bomzon; Paper ThAT12.5

Determining the Dielectric Properties of Human Skin in the Frequency Range of 0.1 to 1 MHZ, and Implications to the Modelling of Tumor Treating Fields (I); Hadas Sara Hershkovich, Noa Urman, Ariel Naveh, Ofir Yesharim, Yoram Wassermann, Eilon Kirson and Ze'ev Bomzon; Paper ThCT12.3

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005314/en/

Contacts:

Novocure

Ashley Cordova, 212-767-7558

acordova@novocure.com

