Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai to Acquire Accuray CyberKnife and Radixact Systems

Leading Hospital will be the First in the Middle East to Offer Patients Precise Treatments with the Latest Generations of Both Systems

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company is expanding access to its products in the Middle East with the signing of an agreement with the Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the acquisition of one CyberKnife® M6' System and one Radixact' System. The deal was entered into backlog during Accuray's fourth fiscal quarter which ended on June 30, 2017.

"We are very proud to be the first hospital in the Middle East to acquire the latest generation CyberKnife and Radixact Systems. We are building on our reputation as a leader in bringing the most advanced medical treatments to the community," said Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Head of the Neurosurgery and Spine Department, Founder of Neuro Spinal Hospital, which will be named for the new hospital as the Neuro Spinal hospital and CyberKnife Center. "With these two leading-edge technologies in one location, we can expand our practice to offer personalized treatments to almost any patient who may benefit from radiation therapy."

CyberKnife M6 System Benefits

The CyberKnife M6 System will be primarily used by the hospital to treat neurological indications such as arteriovenous malformations and trigeminal neuralgia, and secondarily for extracranial cases such as prostate, lung and spine.

The System offers patients a non-invasive alternative to surgery, and can be used for both benign and malignant brain tumors that are considered inoperable because of their location in the head; for those patients who cannot undergo brain surgery due to their poor medical condition, or for those who refuse surgery. The CyberKnife System is used to treat complicated neurosurgical cases while maximally sparing brain tissues involved in important functions such as hearing, vision, and cognition.

The System has been proven to deliver radiation to fixed and moving targets with sub-millimeter precision while avoiding surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in fewer side effects and a better quality of life for patients.

The CyberKnife M6 System with the InCise' Multileaf Collimator includes functionalities designed to reduce treatment delivery times for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

Radixact System Benefits

The Radixact System will be used to treat breast, head and neck, spine, as well as total marrow irradiation.

In combination with the Accuray Precision' Treatment Planning System and the iDMS' Data Management System, the Radixact technology is designed to meet the highest standards of care today and for the years to come.

The System delivers leading edge, advanced radiation treatment faster, reducing the time of each individual session and enabling clinicians to treat more patients every day.

Its unmatched flexibility enables clinicians to treat a wider range of cancer cases, from routine to complex, with higher precision, and increased treatment efficiency.

It is so precise that, should the cancer re-occur, the patient can be re-treated on the Radixact' System.

"We are pleased to work with Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi and his team to bring our latest radiation therapy platforms to patients in Dubai and we are committed to supporting them in their goal to expand access to advanced radiotherapy," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, Senior Vice President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray. "This new agreement with Neuro Spinal Hospital, a renowned neuroscience center of excellence, further demonstrates clinicians' confidence in the value of our Systems around the world."

About Neuro Spinal Hospital

Dedicated to making quality healthcare available to patients in the region, Neuro Spinal Hospital was established in 2002 as the first specialized neuroscience hospital. For more than a decade, it has been internationally recognized as a center of excellence and referral for neurosurgical, spinal and neurological treatments. It will now also provide advanced radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatments.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures, and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit http://www.accuray.com.

