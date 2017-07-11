Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Trilogy Metals Announced Q2 FY17 Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TMQ, following the Company's announcement of its financial results on June 28, 2017, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The base metals exploration Company's net loss widened in the reported period. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

South32 Option Agreement

On April 10, 2017, Trilogy Metals announced that it had signed an agreement with South32 Limited ("South32") whereby Trilogy Metals granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets, known collectively as the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"). UKMP include the Arctic and Bornite Projects, the Exploration and Option to Lease Agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., and the remainder of Trilogy Metals' state mining claims along the 100km VMS belt.

Under terms of the agreement, South32 must contribute a minimum of $10 million each year, for a maximum of 3 years, to keep the option in good standing. South32 may exercise its option at any time over the next three years to form the 50/50 joint venture. To subscribe for 50% of the joint venture, South32 will contribute a minimum of $150 million plus any amounts Trilogy Metals spends at the Arctic Project over the next three years, to a maximum of $5 million per year minus the Initial Funding contributed by South32.

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended May 31, 2017, Trilogy reported a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted loss per common share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company attributed the decline on the size of the field programs at the UKMP in 2017 as well as the timing of the program. An increase of $840,000 of mineral property expenses occurred during the reported quarter compared to the prior year. Trilogy Metals' field program at Arctic and Bornite began with drilling by early June 2017, whereas the field program kicked off in early July 2016 in the prior year. This earlier start resulted in an increased mineral property expense during Q2 FY17. Additionally, in preparation for the Arctic PFS study, an increased level of ongoing technical studies occurred during the reported quarter compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

For the six months ended May 31, 2017, Trilogy Metals reported a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted loss per common share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.03 basic and diluted loss per common share, in H1 FY16. This variance was primarily due to an unrealized loss on investments of $1.2 million classified as held for trading for which movements in the fair value of the investments are recorded through the statement of loss.

Adjusting for the unrealized loss on held for trading investments, the Company record loss from continuing operations of $4.2 million for H1 FY17 compared to the loss from continuing operations of $3.0 million for H1 FY16. The remaining increase is due almost entirely to an increase of $1.0 in mineral properties expenses. Trilogy Metals incurred $1.9 million in mineral properties expense for the reported period compared to $1.0 million for the prior year's corresponding period.

At the end of Q2 FY17, Trilogy Metals recorded strong working capital position of $20.1 million with cash on hand of $14.5 million.

Outlook

Trilogy Metals stated that its 2017 program has a total budget of $17.1 million with $7.1 million to be expended during the fiscal year to advance the Arctic Project to pre-feasibility and $10.0 million for the exploration program at the Bornite Project. The Arctic PFS will be supported by information collected during the 2015 and 2016 field seasons as well as additional information to be collected during the 2017 summer field program. The Arctic PFS is anticipated to be completed in Q1 2018.

Trilogy Metals stated that the exploration program at the Bornite Project provides the Company an opportunity to potentially expand the resource at Bornite by drilling the extensions of mineralization last drilled in 2013. Approximately 12,000 meters will be drilled by Bornite focused entirely on testing the size and depth of the extension of the known deposit. The Company commenced the Drilling at the Bornite Project in June 2017 and expects it to continue through to late September with results anticipated to be released late in the summer and continue into the fall.

Stock Performance

Trilogy Metals' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $0.73, advancing 3.57%. A total volume of 173.22 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 118.97 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 28.71% in the last three months, 39.42% in the past six months, and 19.13% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 42.97% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $76.53 million.

