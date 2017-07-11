Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - US Court of Appeals Rules in Favor of CenturyLink in VoIP Call Dispute Case; Orders Sprint to Pay $13.7 Million

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=S. The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on July 07, 2017, gave their ruling with regards to the eight-year-old dispute between Sprint and CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) over the correct tariffs payable for VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) Calls. In their ruling, Judges, Rhesa Barksdale and James Graves Jr., confirmed that Sprint should pay CenturyLink $13.7 million in unpaid access charges plus post-judgment interest. Sprint was also asked to pay attorney fees for CenturyLink. The matter was confirmed by Foley & Lardner LLP, the legal representatives of CenturyLink. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

The ruling and the Court's rationale

The Judges for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the earlier ruling by US District Judge Robert James of the Western District of Louisiana. They confirmed that Sprint was legally responsible for paying CenturyLink the full tariffs for delivering the calls to CenturyLink's network. The ruling by the Fifth Circuit Judges is the first appellate decision on the matter of the compensation for interstate VoIP calls. This matter has been a subject of high interest and debate within the members of the telecommunications industry.

Commenting on the judgment, Michael J. Lockerby, the lead attorney for CenturyLink said:

"We are pleased with the Fifth Circuit's decision, and we think the Court got the analysis just right."

History of the Dispute

The dispute between Sprint and CenturyLink started in 2009. Sprint and CenturyLink had a tie-up wherein Sprint delivered phone calls to CenturyLink and CenturyLink, in turn, routed these calls to its subscribers. Companies terminating calls to another carrier's local exchange are liable to pay tariffs for this facility. Sprint was required to pay CenturyLink for the termination of calls and it did so without any issues for many years. However, from July 2009, Sprint had problems with the tariffs applicable for the access charges invoiced by CenturyLink. It had problems specifically with the tariffs applied to calls originating via VoIP. Sprint's stance on the matter stemmed from its interpretation of the new telecommunications regulations. It started paying the tariffs approved by Federal Communications Commission for ISPs (internet service providers). These tariffs were much lower than the ones charged by CenturyLink. CenturyLink did not agree with Sprint's interpretation and the matter reached the courts.

The US District Judge Robert James of the Western District of Louisiana in May 2016 upheld CenturyLink's interpretation of the telecommunications regulations as correct and ruled in its favor. Sprint did not agree to this ruling and appealed against this decision in the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in September 2016.

The matter took a twist when in October 2016, telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. had sided with Sprint and asked an appellate court to nullify the decision of US District Judge Robert James, who had ordered Sprint to pay CenturyLink $12.5 million in fees. Verizon's contention was that the Federal Communications Commission had jurisdiction to adjudicate claims that a carrier has violated the Communications Act, but not claims that a carrier-customer has violated a carrier provider's tariff through non-payment. The District Court's decision conflicted with FCC and was in contradiction to standard practices in the telecom industry.

CenturyLink had responded to Verizon's claims by saying that Verizon did not provide any substantial evidence to support its claims.

Last Close Stock Review

Sprint's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $8.23, advancing 1.23%. A total volume of 7.73 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 75.85% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $33.65 billion.

On Monday, July 10, 2017, CenturyLink's stock closed the trading session at $23.47, marginally slipping 0.55% from its previous closing price of $23.60. A total volume of 4.66 million shares was exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 22.96 and have a dividend yield of 9.20%. The stock currently has a market cap of $12.79 billion.

