Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Sears Announces Closure of Additional 43 Stores in a Bid to Return to Black

Reasons for closing additional stores

These 43 stores are planned to be closed by October 2017. Although the Company has not revealed as to how many jobs will be affected by the store closures, it has assured that the eligible employees and associates from these stores will receive severance pay and they would have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Kmart or Sears locations in the vicinity.

The decision to close unprofitable stores is in-line with the Company's strategy to concentrate on the best stores and return to profitability. This way the Company can deal with losses from unprofitable stores and also reduce the excess square footage of other stores that are too big for the Company's current requirements.

Sears has been the latest retail player who has been facing mounting losses in the last few years due to changing customer preferences which has resulted in lower footfalls in malls and stores and increasing popularity of e-commerce shopping sites.

Going forward, the Company plans to concentrate on the smaller-format concept stores which are better equipped to survive in the current retail scenario. The smaller store concept complements the Company's membership program - Shop Your Way. The Company plans to open smaller and specialized concept stores in the future while in parallel it will reduce the number and size of its larger-format and less profitable stores.

Eddie Lampert in his blog shared:

"We are making progress on our transformation and are committed to take further action to unlock value from our assets and realign our business model to build the integrated retailer of the future focused on delivering outstanding member experiences."

Sears' aggressive cost-cutting and organization restructuring plans

In June 2017, Sears had provided an update with regards to its plans for restructuring the Company. The organization's restructuring plan would result in an annualized cost savings of over $1.25 billion. The plan included the elimination of over 400 full-time positions at the Company's corporate office and global support functions. So far in FY17, the Company's decision to close unprofitable and unviable store locations as well as other cost saving initiatives had resulted in approximately $1 billion in annualized cost savings.

The Company has also taken steps to reduce its debts and raised funds from the sale of its real estate. The funds so raised will be used to reduce the Company's revolving credit facility and pay off a portion of its real estate loans. The Company is planning to sell off some more of its real estate assets and the funds from the sale would be used to pay off its existing debts and improve the financial liquidity of its business.

Way forward

The challenge faced by Sears now is how it is handling its vendors. Its vendors are skeptical and reluctant to continue their relationship with the retail chain given the speculation about the Company's financial stability and future. Rumors about the Company filing for bankruptcy have been doing the rounds since March 2017.

Eddie acknowledges that in the last 12 months some of its vendors have reduced their support and this has put additional pressure on the performance of the Company.

Eddie has also not ruled out the closing of more stores in future. However, it would be interesting to see if the decision to close stores will actually help the Company become more profitable.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $7.46, declining 4.11% from its previous closing price of $7.78. A total volume of 772.25 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Sears' stock price advanced 8.12% in the last one month. The stock currently has a market cap of $876.85 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily