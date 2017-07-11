Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Progress Software's Quarterly Earnings Soared 27%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PRGS, following the Company's release of its financial results for second quarter fiscal 2017 on June 28, 2017. The business software maker surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2017, Progress Software reported revenue of $93.2 million compared to $96.1 million in Q2 FY16, representing a y-o-y drop of 3% on an actual currency basis and 2% on a constant currency basis. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's revenue totaled $93.4 million during the reported quarter, down 3% on an actual currency basis and 2% on a constant currency basis, but came in ahead of analysts' expectations of $91.53 million.

For Q2 FY17, Progress Software's income from operations was $20.3 million compared to $12.3 million in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted income from operations was $32.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $27.0 million in the prior year's same quarter. Progress Software's operating margin was 35% in Q2 FY17 compared to 28% in Q2 FY16.

Progress Software's net income was $10.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $20.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in the reported quarter versus $16.4 million, or $0.33 per share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Progress Software's earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations for $0.37 per share.

Balance Sheet

During Q2 FY17, Progress Software's cash from operations was $22.4 million compared to $26.8 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $27.9 million in the reported quarter compared to $26.4 million in the prior year's same quarter. Progress Software's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $245.1 million at the end of Q2 FY17. The Company's DSO was 42 days in the reported quarter compared to 45 days in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Under the previously announced authorization by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $200 million of shares of common stock, Progress Software repurchased 0.2 million shares for $6.9 million during Q2 FY17. As of May 31, 2017, the Company has $110.4 million remaining under this authorization.

On June 21, 2017, Progress Software's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock that will be paid on September 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 01, 2017.

Outlook

For Q3 FY17, Progress Software is forecasting revenue in the range of $93 million to $96 million. For FY17, the Company is projecting earnings in the range of $1.73 to $1.78 per share, with revenue ranging from $390 million to $395 million.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $31.80, marginally up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $31.56. A total volume of 362.95 thousand shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 321.14 thousand shares. Progress Software' stock price surged 7.36% in the last one month, 7.11% in the past three months, and 11.03% in the previous twelve months. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.57% and currently has a market cap of $1.55 billion.

