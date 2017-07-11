VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton" or the "Company") wishes to announce the approval and adoption by its board of directors (the "Board") of an alteration to its articles in order to amend the Company's advance notice provisions (as amended, the "Advance Notice Policy") in accordance with the latest guidance from the leading independent proxy advisory firms.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a procedure for shareholders wishing to nominate a person for election as a director. The Advance Notice Policy fixes a deadline by which shareholders must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders at which directors are to be elected and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company in order for such person to be eligible to stand for election as a director at such meeting, all of which is intended to: (i) provide shareholders with adequate time and disclosure to allow for an informed decision on the election of directors at such meeting; and (ii) provide an opportunity for the Board to make an informed determination and, if appropriate, present alternatives to shareholders.

The revisions to the Advance Notice Policy are effective as at the date of this news release. The Company intends to seek shareholder ratification of the amendments to the Advance Notice Policy at the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 8, 2017 (the "Meeting"). If the Company is unable to obtain the requisite shareholder approval, then the revisions to the Advance Notice Policy will be rendered inoperative following the conclusion of the Meeting.

