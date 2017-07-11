Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Pharma Dividend Aristocrat has a Dividend Yield of 3.55%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on July 12, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on July 12, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock one day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest the end of trading session on July 11, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On June 22, 2017, AbbVie's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share. The Company's cash dividend is payable August 15, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2017.

AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. Since being spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013, AbbVie has raised its dividend by 60%.

AbbVie's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.55%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 0.77% for the Healthcare sector. The Company has increased dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6%, which indicates that the Company distributes approximately $0.47 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, AbbVie is estimated to report earnings of $6.53 in the coming year, which is more than double of the Company's annualized dividend of $2.56.

About the Company

AbbVie is a global, research-driven Biopharmaceutical Company, committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The Company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people, and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology, and neuroscience.

Recent Development for AbbVie

On June 23, 2017, AbbVie announced that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization of MAVIRET™, an investigational, pan-genotypic treatment for adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

If approved, MAVIRET will be a once-daily, ribavirin-free, 8-week option for patients without cirrhosis and who are new to treatment across all genotypes (GT1-6), who comprise the majority of people living with HCV.1 The European Commission will now review the CHMP opinion and a final decision is expected in Q3 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 10, 2017, AbbVie's stock slightly fell 0.28%, ending the trading session at $71.83. A total volume of 3.15 million shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 9.60% in the last three months, 12.60% in the past six months, and 11.95% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 14.71% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.49 and has a dividend yield of 3.56%. The stock currently has a market cap of $115.52 billion.

